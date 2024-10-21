News & Insights

Stocks

ReadyTech Releases Typeset 2024 Annual Report

October 21, 2024 — 02:15 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ReadyTech Holdings Ltd. (AU:RDY) has released an update.

ReadyTech Holdings Ltd. has released a typeset version of its 2024 Annual Report, which features a letter from the Chair and CEO but remains unchanged from the earlier version submitted to the ASX. The company is a prominent provider of essential SaaS solutions across various sectors, focusing on simplifying management systems and enhancing customer outcomes.

For further insights into AU:RDY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.