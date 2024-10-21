ReadyTech Releases Typeset 2024 Annual Report

ReadyTech Holdings Ltd. (AU:RDY) has released an update.

ReadyTech Holdings Ltd. has released a typeset version of its 2024 Annual Report, which features a letter from the Chair and CEO but remains unchanged from the earlier version submitted to the ASX. The company is a prominent provider of essential SaaS solutions across various sectors, focusing on simplifying management systems and enhancing customer outcomes.

