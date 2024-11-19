News & Insights

ReadyTech Holdings Sees Strong Approval at AGM

ReadyTech Holdings Ltd. (AU:RDY) has released an update.

ReadyTech Holdings Ltd. successfully passed all resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, as supported by the requisite majority through a poll. This outcome reflects strong shareholder approval and confidence in the company’s strategic direction. Investors may find this a positive indicator of ReadyTech’s future growth and stability in the SaaS market.

