Readying for Take Off: Is Now the Time to Invest in Travel Stocks?

2022 has begun on an optimistic note for the travel and tourism industry. Though the end of 2021 was punctuated by widespread fear surrounding the emergence of the omicron Covid-19 variant, the news that the new strain is weaker than its predecessors has caused the outlook for travel in the new year to become far rosier for the industry. With this in mind, is now the time to buy back into travel stocks?

We’re already seeing signs of life across the stock market as travel stock rebounds are helping to drive markets higher despite record-breaking inflation rates around the world impacting stocks.

In the first week of trading, travel stocks helped the London Stock Exchange to start the year on a high, with the FTSE 100 climbing by as much as 100 points in early trading and reaching pre-pandemic highs.

Renewed optimism in the travel industry has helped the FTSE 100 to finally recover from the steep crash that the index suffered amidst the emergence of the pandemic.

The uptick in FTSE fortunes followed a rally seen across other global indices at the time, building on a 14.3% upturn over the duration of 2021, marking the FTSE’s best performance since 2016.

This upturn in performance indicates that there is renewed investor optimism in travel stocks ahead of a year where it’s hoped that the travel and tourism industry will return to some level of pre-pandemic normality. Let’s take a deeper look at the investment opportunities within an industry that’s widely expected to mount a recovery over the coming months:

Renewed Optimism for Travel

Although the travel industry was hit heavily by the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions from lockdowns and social isolation measures, optimism is increasing that we will see far higher volumes of tourism taking place in 2022.

Nations around Europe and beyond have begun the year steadily, removing their travel restrictions in a bid to help the industry and their economies recover from the heavy losses made from a lack of tourism since early 2020.

The implications of these new freedoms for travel stocks are significant following two years of losses brought on by the pandemic. As we can see from Boeing’s NYSE (NYSE: BA) stock, the listing is still more than 50% below its pre-pandemic peak of $440.62 from March 1st 2019.

Of course, there remains important caveats to acknowledge. Optimism towards a travel industry recovery is at the mercy of the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. Although omicron appears to be milder than earlier incarnations of the virus, it can’t be certain that a more dangerous variant won’t emerge in the coming months.

Any further Covid-19 setbacks for the travel industry will hurt the industry’s recovery and deliver a widespread downturn across a wide range of industries.

Too Late to Buy Travel Discounts?

Another key question to look at is whether a travel stock rebound has already negated the upside that investors can see from investing in the industry’s recovery.

Although travel stocks have rebounded in recent weeks, we may see a major buying opportunity emerge when companies within the industry release their Q4 financial reports.

The impact of Q4 earnings, where many travel firms were impacted by the emergence of omicron, may draw more stock sell-offs as companies reveal the extent of their losses at the end of 2021.

Maxim Manturov, head of investment advice at Freedom Finance Europe says, “Travel demand, in general, is expected to be high in 2022, but one important factor is the course of the pandemic, omicron and other variants. But, as many experts argue, the rapid spread of Omicron, while dangerous, could endow enough people with so-called 'natural immunity’ to help move a Covid pandemic into a much less serious 'endemic' phase. If this thesis proves to be correct, it is not impossible to see recovery and growth in the tourism sector, given the rather attractive estimates. Many remain cautiously optimistic, however, noting the pent-up consumer demand for travel. Given that, travel was one of the first and hardest-hit sectors by the coronavirus pandemic.”

Budget airline, Wizz Air, has already warned stakeholders that its Q4 2021 losses are likely to surpass the €213.6 million ($241.2 million) Q3 hit that the company took. The Hungarian carrier added that the impact of its losses are likely to be felt before any meaningful recovery can take place.

Warnings over Q4 2021’s financial reporting has created a further downturn in Wizz’s stock (LSE: WIZZ), which may help to pave the way for a buying opportunity for investors.

Further to this, Wizz Air has also added that it expects to continue being impacted by travel uncertainty in Q1 of 2022, which may lead to more financial underperformance to begin the year. Although this may not sound like good news for investors, it’s likely to ensure that the stock remains an attractive prospect prior to a lucrative summer - should restrictions remain unimpacted.

Wizz Air’s outlook is likely to be shared across the industry, with other airlines and tourism-based stocks set to see similar fluctuating levels of demand before a potential upturn takes hold in the build-up to the summer months.

Uncertainty is still prevalent throughout the industry, but the early optimism of 2022 may point to a prosperous year for the travel and tourism stocks that have suffered so much over the past two years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.