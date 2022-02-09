Ready To Pass On Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)? Think Again

Looking at Commvault Systems' (NASDAQ:CVLT) mostly flat share price movement over the past week, it is easy to think that there’s nothing interesting about the stock. But since value is created over the longer term, it's worth studying the company's strong financials to see what the future could hold. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Commvault Systems' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Commvault Systems is:

13% = US$32m ÷ US$253m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.13.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Commvault Systems' Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To start with, Commvault Systems' ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This certainly adds some context to Commvault Systems' exceptional 20% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then performed a comparison between Commvault Systems' net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 20% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for CVLT? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Commvault Systems Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Commvault Systems doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Commvault Systems' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

