Ready to Buy EV Stocks? This Lithium Miner Is Actually Making Investors Money

January 13, 2023 — 04:32 pm EST

Written by Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe for The Motley Fool

Electric vehicles (EVs) are disrupting the auto industry and taking market share. But with the exception of Tesla, EV stocks have not proven to be worthy long-term investments, and the auto industry has rarely been a smart place to invest.

Instead, Motley Fool contributor Tyler Crowe thinks investors looking to ride EV tailwinds should consider Albemarle (NYSE: ALB), the lithium miner that's made its investors money for years. Watch him break it down for fellow contributor Jason Hall in this video.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 13, 2022.

Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

