Ready for Takeoff: Investing in Space Exploration and Innovation

Rocket and satellite cost declines are upending what once seemed a monopolistic and bureaucratic industry. Thanks to advancements in deep learning, mobile connectivity, sensors, 3D printing, and robotics, costs that have been ballooning for decades are beginning to decline.

As a result, the number of satellite launches and rocket landings is proliferating. According to ARK's research, the orbital aerospace revenue opportunity alone – including satellite connectivity and hypersonic flight – will exceed $370 billion annually. Join us for a deep dive into why ARK believes the space industry is primed for takeoff!

Specifically, the actively managed ARK Space Exploration ETF (ARKX), which debuted in late March, delivers the diversity investors should be looking for in the final frontier. The rookie ETF offers access to multiple industries with space exposure, including aerospace beneficiaries, orbital and suborbital purveyors, and providers of enabling technologies. Research confirms a diverse approach that goes beyond space tourism could pay off for long-term investors.

ARKX offers many elements of disruptive growth. For example, ARKX’s enabling technologies sleeve includes exposure to companies in the artificial intelligence, 3D printing, and robotics industries, among others. Several ARK ETFs already focus on those niches.

The advisor defines “Space Exploration” as leading, enabling, or benefiting from technologically enabled products and/or services that occur beyond the surface of the Earth.

The ETF includes Orbital Aerospace Companies or companies that launch, make, service, or operate platforms in the orbital space, including satellites and launch vehicles.

Suborbital Aerospace Companies are companies that launch, make, service, or operate platforms in the suborbital space, but do not reach a velocity needed to remain in orbit around a planet.

Enabling Technologies Companies are companies that develop technologies used by Space Exploration related companies for successful value-add aerospace operations. These operations include artificial intelligence, robotics, 3D printing, materials, and energy storage.

Lastly, Aerospace Beneficiary Companies are companies whose operations stand to benefit from aerospace activities, including agriculture, internet access, global positioning system (GPS), construction, imaging, drones, air taxis, and electric aviation vehicles.

