RC.PRE

Ready Capital's Series E Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 9%

May 17, 2023 — 02:47 pm EDT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ready Capital Corp's 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: RC.PRE) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $18.00 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.54% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, RC.PRE was trading at a 27.24% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 21.10% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for RC.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Ready Capital Corp's 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Ready Capital Corp's 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: RC.PRE) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RC) are up about 3%.

