Ready Capital's Series E Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 9%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ready Capital Corp's 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: RC.PRE) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $18.00 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.54% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, RC.PRE was trading at a 27.24% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 21.10% in the "Real Estate" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for RC.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Ready Capital Corp's 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Wednesday trading, Ready Capital Corp's 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: RC.PRE) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RC) are up about 3%.
Also see: TXT MACD
TRHC Historical Stock Prices
BYN YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.