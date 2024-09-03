News & Insights

Markets
RC.PRE

Ready Capital's Series E Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

September 03, 2024 — 02:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ready Capital Corp's 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: RC.PRE) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $18.91 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.71% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, RC.PRE was trading at a 22.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.42% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of RC.PRE shares, versus RC:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for RC.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Ready Capital Corp's 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

RC.PRE+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Tuesday trading, Ready Capital Corp's 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: RC.PRE) is currently down about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RC) are down about 2.4%.

Also see:
 CHRA Videos
 AMBR shares outstanding history
 NCV Dividend History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RC.PRE
RC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.