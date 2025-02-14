Ready Capital's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Ready Capital Corp's 6.25% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: RC.PRC) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5625), with shares changing hands as low as $17.35 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.83% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, RC.PRC was trading at a 30.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.33% in the "Real Estate" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are, with a conversion ratio of 2.3809.

Below is a dividend history chart for RC.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Ready Capital Corp's 6.25% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock :

In Friday trading, Ready Capital Corp's 6.25% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: RC.PRC) is currently up about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RC) are up about 1.4%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.