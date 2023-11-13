Ready Capital's Series B Preferred Stock Crosses Above 8% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Ready Capital Corp's 6.25% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: RC.PRC) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5625), with shares changing hands as low as $19.30 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.38% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, RC.PRC was trading at a 20.76% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 19.72% in the "Real Estate" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 2.3809.

Below is a dividend history chart for RC.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Ready Capital Corp's 6.25% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock :

In Monday trading, Ready Capital Corp's 6.25% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: RC.PRC) is currently off about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RC) are down about 1%.

