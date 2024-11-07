Ready Capital reports Q3 EPS (7c), consensus 23c

“Our third quarter performance demonstrates our diligent efforts to reposition underperforming loans into market yielding investments,” said Thomas Capasse, Ready Capital’s (RC) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “With record growth in our Small Business Lending business and an improving economic environment, we continue to make significant progress toward our long-term targets that are marked by higher levels of sustained returns.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on RC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.