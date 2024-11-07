News & Insights

Ready Capital reports Q3 EPS (7c), consensus 23c

November 07, 2024 — 06:20 pm EST

“Our third quarter performance demonstrates our diligent efforts to reposition underperforming loans into market yielding investments,” said Thomas Capasse, Ready Capital’s (RC) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “With record growth in our Small Business Lending business and an improving economic environment, we continue to make significant progress toward our long-term targets that are marked by higher levels of sustained returns.”

