Ready Capital (RC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ready Capital (RC) closed at $14.43, marking a -0.69% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.94%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 10.64% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 0.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.63% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ready Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Ready Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.50 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.96%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $60.38 million, up 157.06% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ready Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher within the past month. Ready Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Ready Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.8. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.71.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

