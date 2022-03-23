Ready Capital (RC) Stock Moves -0.45%: What You Should Know

Ready Capital (RC) closed the most recent trading day at $15.62, moving -0.45% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 10.03% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 2.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.04% in that time.

Ready Capital will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Ready Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.65 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 58.54%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $71.51 million, up 216.28% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $293.66 million. These totals would mark changes of -6.55% and +54.61%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ready Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.08% higher within the past month. Ready Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Ready Capital's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.32. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.95, which means Ready Capital is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, which puts it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

