Ready Capital (RC) Stock Moves -0.27%: What You Should Know

Ready Capital (RC) closed at $14.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.27% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.49%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 1.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.83%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.71%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ready Capital as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Ready Capital to post earnings of $0.64 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 56.1%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $71.51 million, up 216.28% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $293.66 million. These totals would mark changes of -6.99% and +54.61%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ready Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.3% higher. Ready Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Ready Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.64.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

