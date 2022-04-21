Ready Capital (RC) Stock Moves -0.2%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ready Capital (RC) closed at $14.93, marking a -0.2% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 4.23% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ready Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.64, up 56.1% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $71.51 million, up 216.28% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $293.66 million. These totals would mark changes of -6.99% and +54.61%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ready Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.62% lower within the past month. Ready Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ready Capital has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.02 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.83, so we one might conclude that Ready Capital is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.