Ready Capital (RC) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

Ready Capital (RC) closed the most recent trading day at $15.37, moving -0.07% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 7.93% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 7.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ready Capital as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.65, up 58.54% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $65.25 million, up 188.58% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $271.04 million. These totals would mark changes of -6.55% and +42.7%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ready Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.08% higher. Ready Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Ready Capital's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.18. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.77.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.