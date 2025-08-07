Ready Capital (RC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Ready Capital (RC) reported $16.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 66.8%. EPS of -$0.14 for the same period compares to $0.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -55.9% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $38.32 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.01, the EPS surprise was -1300%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net interest income before provision for loan losses : $16.9 million compared to the $38.32 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $16.9 million compared to the $38.32 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total non-interest income (loss) : $29.07 million compared to the $28.01 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -135.3% year over year.

: $29.07 million compared to the $28.01 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -135.3% year over year. Other income : $11.3 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +71.4%.

: $11.3 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +71.4%. Interest income : $152.74 million versus $173.19 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -34.8% change.

: $152.74 million versus $173.19 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -34.8% change. Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments and real estate owned : $18.21 million versus $14.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +151.2% change.

: $18.21 million versus $14.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +151.2% change. Servicing income, net : $-0.3 million compared to the $5.82 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -109.3% year over year.

: $-0.3 million compared to the $5.82 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -109.3% year over year. Income on unconsolidated joint ventures: $-0.14 million versus $0.7 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Ready Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Ready Capital have returned -6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

