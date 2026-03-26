Ready Capital (RC) Price Target Decreased by 35.12% to 2.16

The average one-year price target for Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) has been revised to $2.16 / share. This is a decrease of 35.12% from the prior estimate of $3.33 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.87 to a high of $2.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.94% from the latest reported closing price of $1.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 296 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ready Capital. This is an decrease of 147 owner(s) or 33.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RC is 0.04%, an increase of 44.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.95% to 96,689K shares. The put/call ratio of RC is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Management Group holds 4,806K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,618K shares , representing an increase of 66.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RC by 63.62% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 4,080K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 631K shares , representing an increase of 84.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RC by 261.47% over the last quarter.

Waterfall Asset Management holds 3,909K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mason Capital Management holds 3,776K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,726K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,672K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RC by 70.53% over the last quarter.

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