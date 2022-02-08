Ready Capital (RC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ready Capital (RC) closed the most recent trading day at $14.60, moving +1.25% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 10.21% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 2.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ready Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Ready Capital to post earnings of $0.50 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.96%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $60.38 million, up 157.06% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ready Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% higher. Ready Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Ready Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.74. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.49.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.