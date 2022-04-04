Ready Capital (RC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Ready Capital (RC) closed at $15.29 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.39% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 1.04% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.

Ready Capital will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.65, up 58.54% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $71.51 million, up 216.28% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $293.66 million. These totals would mark changes of -6.55% and +54.61%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ready Capital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.98% higher. Ready Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ready Capital has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.11 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.99, so we one might conclude that Ready Capital is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

