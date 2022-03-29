Ready Capital (RC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ready Capital (RC) closed at $15.76, marking a +0.45% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 5.66% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 2.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ready Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Ready Capital to post earnings of $0.65 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 58.54%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $71.51 million, up 216.28% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $293.66 million, which would represent changes of -6.55% and +54.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ready Capital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.63% higher within the past month. Ready Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Ready Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.32. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.76.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free.Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.