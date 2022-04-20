Ready Capital (RC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ready Capital (RC) closed at $14.96, marking a +1.77% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 6.31% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 1.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ready Capital as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.64, up 56.1% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $71.51 million, up 216.28% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $293.66 million. These totals would mark changes of -6.99% and +54.61%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ready Capital. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.62% lower. Ready Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Ready Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.9. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.53.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.