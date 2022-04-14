Ready Capital (RC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ready Capital (RC) closed at $15.32, marking a +0.59% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.21% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.49%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 1.36% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.85% in that time.

Ready Capital will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Ready Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.64 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 56.1%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $71.51 million, up 216.28% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $293.66 million, which would represent changes of -6.99% and +54.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ready Capital should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.62% lower. Ready Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Ready Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.15. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.63, which means Ready Capital is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

