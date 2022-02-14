Ready Capital (RC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Ready Capital (RC) closed the most recent trading day at $14.20, moving +0.07% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 8.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 3.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ready Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Ready Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.50 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.96%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $60.38 million, up 157.06% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ready Capital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher. Ready Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ready Capital has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.62 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.42.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.