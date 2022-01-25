Ready Capital (RC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ready Capital (RC) closed at $14.14, marking a +1.65% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 13.28% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 1.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ready Capital as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.50, down 1.96% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $60.38 million, up 157.06% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ready Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher. Ready Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Ready Capital currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.47. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.42.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

