READY CAPITAL Earnings Results: $RC Reports Quarterly Earnings

READY CAPITAL ($RC) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of $0.23 per share, beating estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $50,050,000, missing estimates of $57,897,505 by $-7,847,505.
READY CAPITAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of READY CAPITAL stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 944,003 shares (-23.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,438,100
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 768,891 shares (+7.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,243,836
- UBS GROUP AG added 724,338 shares (+268.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,939,985
- HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 644,139 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,393,027
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 620,593 shares (+2.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,232,444
- MISSION WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LP removed 582,745 shares (-91.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,974,320
- MASON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 560,000 shares (-66.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,819,200
