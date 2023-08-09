Ready Capital Corp's 6.25% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock Crosses Above 8% Yield Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ready Capital Corp's 6.25% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: RC.PRC) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5625), with shares changing hands as low as $19.01 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.06% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, RC.PRC was trading at a 18.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.26% in the "Real Estate" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 2.3809.
Below is a dividend history chart for RC.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Ready Capital Corp's 6.25% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock :
In Wednesday trading, Ready Capital Corp's 6.25% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: RC.PRC) is currently down about 3.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RC) are off about 1.1%.
