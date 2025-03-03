Ready Capital Corporation Reports Mixed Financial Results for Q4 2024 and Declares Dividend for March 2025

Ready Capital reported a GAAP loss per share of $(1.80) and declared a $0.125 dividend for Q1 2025.

Ready Capital Corporation announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, reporting a GAAP loss per common share from continuing operations of $(1.80) and a distributable loss per common share of $(0.03). Despite significant growth in their Small Business Lending segment, challenges in the multi-family lending sector impacted overall performance due to higher interest rates and inflation. The company declared a cash dividend of $0.125 per share for the upcoming quarter, aiming to align its returns with anticipated cash earnings while preserving capital for future investments. Ready Capital's actions, including reserving for non-performing loans, are aimed at strengthening its balance sheet and positioning for future growth. Total LMM and Small Business Lending originations amounted to $2.4 billion for the year, reflecting the company's diverse investment strategy.

Potential Positives

Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Achieved significant origination growth in the Small Business Lending segment, with loan originations of $348 million.

Entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire United Development Funding IV, indicating strategic growth opportunities in the residential real estate sector.

Authorized a new stock repurchase program for up to $150 million, reflecting confidence in the company's long-term value and commitment to shareholder returns.

Potential Negatives

GAAP loss per common share from continuing operations of $(1.80) raises concerns about the company's profitability and ongoing financial health.

Declared dividend of $0.125 per share is significantly lower than previous dividends, which may signal financial distress and reduce investor confidence.

Significant provision for loan losses of $(285,008) indicates potential issues in asset quality and may impact future performance.

FAQ

What were the GAAP loss per share results for Ready Capital?

The GAAP loss per common share from continuing operations was $(1.80) for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

What dividend has Ready Capital declared for March 2025?

Ready Capital has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share for the quarter ending March 31, 2025.

How did the Small Business Lending segment perform?

The Small Business Lending segment reported significant origination growth, with loan originations of $348 million.

What are the distributable earnings per share before realized losses?

The distributable earnings per common share before realized losses were $0.23 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

What recent actions has Ready Capital taken regarding its non-performing loans?

Ready Capital has fully reserved for all non-performing loans in its commercial real estate portfolio to stabilize its balance sheet.

$RC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $RC stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Capital Corporation ("Ready Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: RC), a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market ("LMM") investor and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, today reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and declared dividends for the quarter ending March 31, 2025.





“The fourth quarter closes out a year of mixed results. On one hand, our Small Business Lending segment performed well, with significant origination growth reflecting the benefits of past investments. Meanwhile, our multi-family lending focused business faced challenges from higher rates, inflationary pressures, and lower rent growth,” said Thomas Capasse, Ready Capital’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Entering 2025, we have taken decisive actions to stabilize and better position our balance sheet going forward by fully reserving for all of our non-performing loans in our CRE portfolio. While this reduces our book value per share in the short term, we believe it provides a path to recovery in our net interest margin through the accelerated resolution of our non-performing loans to generate liquidity for reinvestment in higher-yielding new originations. Additionally, we have adjusted our dividend to $0.125 per share to align with anticipated cash earnings to preserve capital for reinvestment and share repurchases with potential upward bias co-incident with the recovery in earnings. We believe these actions will enable the Company to resume growth in both book value per share and the dividend as we move forward.”







Fourth Quarter Highlights









LMM commercial real estate originations of $436 million



Small Business Lending (“SBL”) loan originations of $348 million, including $315 million of Small Business Administration 7(a) loans



Book value of $10.61 per share of common stock as of December 31, 2024



Entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire United Development Funding IV, a real estate investment trust providing capital solutions to residential real estate developers and regional homebuilders



Acquired approximately 5.8 million shares of the Company’s common stock at an average price of $7.35 per share as part of stock repurchase program



Issued $130 million in aggregate principal amount of 9.00% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2029









Full Year Highlights









GAAP Loss per common share from continuing operations of $(2.52)



Distributable earnings per common share before realized losses of $0.97



Distributable return on average stockholders’ equity before realized losses of 7.5%



Total LMM and SBL originations of $2.4 billion, including $1.1 billion of Small Business Administration 7(a) loans



Sold $7.6 billion in mortgage servicing rights in connection with the disposition of its residential mortgage banking segment



Completed the acquisitions of Madison One, a leading originator and servicer of USDA and SBA guaranteed loan product, and Funding Circle USA, Inc., an online lending platform that originates and services small business loans



Acquired approximately 10.3 million shares of the Company’s common stock at an average price of $7.95 per share as part of stock repurchase program









Subsequent Events









On January 16, 2025, the Board approved a new stock repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to $150 million of the Company’s common stock



On February 21, 2025, ReadyCap Holdings, LLC, a taxable REIT subsidiary of the Company, closed a private placement of $220 million in aggregate principal amount of its 9.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2028. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement to repay its indebtedness and for general corporate purposes









Dividends









The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share of common stock and Operating Partnership unit for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The dividend is payable on April 30, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2025



Additionally, the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared quarterly cash dividends on its 6.25% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Series C Preferred Stock”), and its 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series E Preferred Stock”)



The Company declared a dividend of $0.390625 per share of Series C Preferred Stock payable on April 15, 2025, to Series C Preferred stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2025



The Company declared a dividend of $0.40625 per share of Series E Preferred Stock payable on April 30, 2025, to Series E Preferred stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2025











Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information









In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release includes distributable earnings, formerly referred to as core earnings, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure. The Company defines distributable earnings as net income adjusted for unrealized gains and losses related to certain mortgage backed securities (“MBS”) not retained by us as part of our loan origination business, realized gains and losses on sales of certain MBS, unrealized gains and losses related to residential mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) from discontinued operations, unrealized changes in our current expected credit loss reserve, unrealized gains or losses on de-designated cash flow hedges, unrealized gains or losses on foreign exchange hedges, unrealized gains or losses on certain unconsolidated joint ventures, non-cash compensation expense related to our stock-based incentive plan, and one-time non-recurring gains or losses, such as gains or losses on discontinued operations, bargain purchase gains, or merger related expenses.





The Company believes that this non-U.S. GAAP financial information, in addition to the related U.S. GAAP measures, provides investors greater transparency into the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, including the determination of dividends. However, because distributable earnings is an incomplete measure of the Company's financial performance and involves differences from net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, it should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, the Company's net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a measure of the Company's financial performance. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of distributable earnings may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies.





In calculating distributable earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS acquired by the Company in the secondary market but is not adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by Ready Capital as part of its loan origination businesses, where the Company transfers originated loans into an MBS securitization and the Company retains an interest in the securitization. In calculating distributable earnings, the Company does not adjust Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) to take into account unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by us as part of the loan origination businesses because the unrealized gains and losses that are generated in the loan origination and securitization process are considered to be a fundamental part of this business and an indicator of the ongoing performance and credit quality of the Company’s historical loan originations. In calculating distributable earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude realized gains and losses on certain MBS securities considered to be non-distributable. Certain MBS positions are considered to be non-distributable due to a variety of reasons which may include collateral type, duration, and size.





In addition, in calculating distributable earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains or losses on residential MSRs, held at fair value from discontinued operations. Servicing rights relating to the Company’s small business commercial business are accounted for under ASC 860,



Transfer and Servicing



. In calculating distributable earnings, the Company does not exclude realized gains or losses on commercial MSRs, as servicing income is a fundamental part of Ready Capital’s business and is an indicator of the ongoing performance.





To qualify as a REIT, the Company must distribute to its stockholders each calendar year at least 90% of its REIT taxable income (including certain items of non-cash income), determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding net capital gain. There are certain items, including net income generated from the creation of MSRs, that are included in distributable earnings but are not included in the calculation of the current year’s taxable income. These differences may result in certain items that are recognized in the current period’s calculation of distributable earnings not being included in taxable income, and thus not subject to the REIT dividend distribution requirement until future years.





The table below reconciles Net Income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP to Distributable Earnings.











(in thousands)









Three Months Ended





December 31, 2024









Year Ended





December 31, 2024













Net Loss









$









(314,751









)









$









(430,398









)













Reconciling items:



















Unrealized loss on MSR - discontinued operations









33,175













40,394













Unrealized gain on joint ventures









(5,015





)









(3,503





)









Increase in CECL reserve









277,277













272,964













Increase (decrease) in valuation allowance









(31,229





)









124,878













Non-recurring REO impairment









31,175













55,686













Non-cash compensation









2,826













8,510













Unrealized loss on preferred equity, at fair value









15,613













15,613













Merger transaction costs and other non-recurring expenses









6,579













17,432













Bargain purchase gain









—













(13,859





)









Realized losses on sale of investments









51,688













183,718















Total reconciling items









$









382,089













$









701,833















Income tax adjustments









(22,825





)









(89,504





)











Distributable earnings before realized losses









$









44,513













$









181,931















Realized losses on sale of investments, net of tax









(44,246





)









(153,571





)











Distributable earnings









$









267













$









28,360















Less: Distributable earnings attributable to non-controlling interests









3,113













8,167













Less: Income attributable to participating shares









2,248













9,125















Distributable earnings attributable to common stockholders









$









(5,094









)









$









11,068

















Distributable earnings before realized losses on investments, net of tax per common share - basic and diluted









$









0.23













$









0.97

















Distributable earnings per common share - basic and diluted









$









(0.03









)









$









0.07



















U.S. GAAP return on equity is based on U.S. GAAP net income, while distributable return on equity is based on distributable earnings, which adjusts U.S. GAAP net income for the items Din the distributable earnings reconciliation above.









About Ready Capital Corporation









Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services lower-to-middle-market investor and owner occupied commercial real estate loans. The Company specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor, construction, and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program and government guaranteed loans focused on the United States Department of Agriculture. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company employs approximately 500 professionals nationwide.









READY CAPITAL CORPORATION









UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





















(in thousands)









December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













Assets























Cash and cash equivalents





$





143,803













$





138,532













Restricted cash









30,560

















30,063













Loans, net (including $3,533 and $9,348 held at fair value)









3,378,149

















4,020,160













Loans, held for sale (including $128,531 and $81,599 held at fair value and net of valuation allowance of $97,620 and $0)









241,626

















81,599













Mortgage-backed securities









31,006

















27,436













Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures (including $6,577 and $7,360 held at fair value)









161,561

















133,321













Derivative instruments









7,963

















2,404













Servicing rights









128,440

















102,837













Real estate owned, held for sale









193,437

















252,949













Other assets









362,486

















300,175













Assets of consolidated VIEs









5,175,295

















6,897,145













Assets held for sale









287,595

















454,596















Total Assets









$









10,141,921

















$









12,441,217

















Liabilities























Secured borrowings









2,035,176

















2,102,075













Securitized debt obligations of consolidated VIEs, net









3,580,513

















5,068,453













Senior secured notes, net









437,847

















345,127













Corporate debt, net









895,265

















764,908













Guaranteed loan financing









691,118

















844,540













Contingent consideration









573

















7,628













Derivative instruments









352

















212













Dividends payable









43,168

















54,289













Loan participations sold









95,578

















62,944













Due to third parties









1,442

















3,641













Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities









188,051

















207,481













Liabilities held for sale









228,735

















333,157















Total Liabilities









$









8,197,818

















$









9,794,455















Preferred stock Series C, liquidation preference $25.00 per share









8,361

















8,361



































Commitments & contingencies













































Stockholders’ Equity























Preferred stock Series E, liquidation preference $25.00 per share









111,378

















111,378













Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 162,792,372 and 172,276,105 shares issued and outstanding, respectively









17

















17













Additional paid-in capital









2,250,291

















2,321,989













Retained earnings (deficit)









(505,089





)













124,413













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(18,552





)













(17,860





)









Total Ready Capital Corporation equity









1,838,045

















2,539,937













Non-controlling interests









97,697

















98,464















Total Stockholders’ Equity









$









1,935,742

















$









2,638,401

















Total Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock, and Stockholders’ Equity









$









10,141,921

















$









12,441,217





























READY CAPITAL CORPORATION









UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

























(in thousands, except share data)









Three Months Ended





December 31, 2024













Year Ended





December 31, 2024











Interest income





$





203,965













$





896,975













Interest expense









(153,911





)













(696,455





)











Net interest income before provision for loan losses









$









50,054

















$









200,520















Provision for loan losses









(285,008





)













(292,759





)











Net interest income after provision for loan losses









$









(234,954









)













$









(92,239









)













Non-interest income























Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments and real estate owned









(10,934





)













(54,000





)









Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments









(17,025





)













(14,991





)









Valuation allowance, loans held for sale









31,229

















(124,878





)









Servicing income, net of amortization and impairment of $7,756 and $21,972









4,112

















16,556













Gain on bargain purchase









—

















13,859













Income on unconsolidated joint ventures









6,065

















10,886













Other income









13,557

















50,803















Total non-interest income (expense)









$









27,004

















$









(101,765









)













Non-interest expense























Employee compensation and benefits









(23,320





)













(82,522





)









Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party









(3,350





)













(11,387





)









Professional fees









(7,557





)













(26,887





)









Management fees – related party









(5,518





)













(24,862





)









Loan servicing expense









(12,749





)













(46,656





)









Transaction related expenses









(4,878





)













(10,118





)









Impairment on real estate









(29,876





)













(56,503





)









Other operating expenses









(19,637





)













(63,572





)











Total non-interest expense









$









(106,885









)













$









(322,507









)











Loss from continuing operations before benefit for income taxes









(314,835





)













(516,511





)









Income tax benefit









17,318

















104,512















Net loss from continuing operations









$









(297,517









)













$









(411,999









)













Discontinued operations























Loss from discontinued operations before benefit for income taxes









(22,978





)













(24,532





)









Income tax benefit









5,744

















6,133















Net loss from discontinued operations









$









(17,234









)













$









(18,399









)













Net loss









$









(314,751









)













$









(430,398









)











Less: Dividends on preferred stock









1,999

















7,996













Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest









1,389

















5,357















Net loss attributable to Ready Capital Corporation









$









(318,139









)













$









(443,751









)

































Earnings per common share from continuing operations - basic









$









(1.80









)













$









(2.52









)













Earnings per common share from discontinued operations - basic









$









(0.10









)













$









(0.11









)













Total earnings per common share - basic









$









(1.90









)













$









(2.63









)

































Earnings per common share from continuing operations - diluted









$









(1.80









)













$









(2.52









)













Earnings per common share from discontinued operations - diluted









$









(0.10









)













$









(0.11









)













Total earnings per common share - diluted









$









(1.90









)













$









(2.63









)

































Weighted-average shares outstanding























Basic









167,434,683

















169,107,477













Diluted









168,845,426

















170,472,273



































Dividends declared per share of common stock









$









0.25

















$









1.10





























READY CAPITAL CORPORATION









UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING

























Three Months Ended December 31, 2024













(in thousands)









LMM





Commercial





Real Estate













Small Business





Lending













Corporate-Other













Consolidated











Interest income





$





170,292













$





33,673













$





—













$





203,965













Interest expense









(131,128





)













(22,783





)













—

















(153,911





)











Net interest income before provision for loan losses









$









39,164

















$









10,890

















$









—

















$









50,054















Provision for loan losses









(279,483





)













(5,525





)















—



















(285,008





)











Net interest income after provision for loan losses









$









(240,319









)













$









5,365

















$









—

















$









(234,954









)













Non-interest income







































Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments and real estate owned









(33,206





)













22,272

















—

















(10,934





)









Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments









(19,629





)













2,604

















—

















(17,025





)









Valuation allowance, loans held for sale









31,229

















—

















—

















31,229













Servicing income, net









1,761

















2,351

















—

















4,112













Income on unconsolidated joint ventures









6,065

















—

















—

















6,065













Other income









2,279

















9,155

















2,123

















13,557















Total non-interest income (loss)









$









(11,501









)













$









36,382

















$









2,123

















$









27,004

















Non-interest expense







































Employee compensation and benefits









(4,741





)













(14,564





)













(4,015





)













(23,320





)









Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party









(335





)













—

















(3,015





)













(3,350





)









Professional fees









(1,639





)













(3,210





)













(2,708





)













(7,557





)









Management fees – related party









—

















—

















(5,518





)













(5,518





)









Loan servicing expense









(11,592





)













(1,157





)













—

















(12,749





)









Transaction related expenses









—

















—

















(4,878





)













(4,878





)









Impairment on real estate









(29,876





)













—

















—

















(29,876





)









Other operating expenses









(4,257





)













(12,215





)













(3,165





)













(19,637





)











Total non-interest expense









$









(52,440









)













$









(31,146









)













$









(23,299









)













$









(106,885









)













Income (loss) before provision for income taxes









$









(304,260









)













$









10,601

















$









(21,176









)













$









(314,835









)













Total assets









$









8,058,707

















$









1,427,281

















$









368,338

















$









9,854,326





























READY CAPITAL CORPORATION









UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING

























Year Ended December 31, 2024













(in thousands)









LMM





Commercial





Real Estate













Small Business





Lending













Corporate-Other













Consolidated











Interest income





$





766,354













$





130,621













$





—













$





896,975













Interest expense









(598,846





)













(97,609





)













—

















(696,455





)











Net interest income before provision for loan losses









$









167,508

















$









33,012

















$









—

















$









200,520















Provision for loan losses









(283,800





)













(8,959





)















—



















(292,759





)











Net interest income after provision for loan losses









$









(116,292









)













$









24,053

















$









—

















$









(92,239









)













Non-interest income







































Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments and real estate owned









(132,746





)













78,746

















—

















(54,000





)









Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments









(20,588





)













5,597

















—

















(14,991





)









Valuation allowance, loans held for sale









(124,878





)













—

















—

















(124,878





)









Servicing income, net









5,759

















10,797

















—

















16,556













Gain on bargain purchase









—

















—

















13,859

















13,859













Income on unconsolidated joint ventures









10,876

















10

















—

















10,886













Other income









22,605

















23,424

















4,774

















50,803















Total non-interest income (loss)









$









(238,972









)













$









118,574

















$









18,633

















$









(101,765









)













Non-interest expense







































Employee compensation and benefits









(25,821





)













(46,036





)













(10,665





)













(82,522





)









Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party









(1,139





)













—

















(10,248





)













(11,387





)









Professional fees









(4,963





)













(12,681





)













(9,243





)













(26,887





)









Management fees – related party









—

















—

















(24,862





)













(24,862





)









Loan servicing expense









(44,667





)













(1,989





)













—

















(46,656





)









Transaction related expenses









—

















—

















(10,118





)













(10,118





)









Impairment on real estate









(56,428





)













(75





)













—

















(56,503





)









Other operating expenses









(15,212





)













(36,108





)













(12,252





)













(63,572





)











Total non-interest expense









$









(148,230









)













$









(96,889









)













$









(77,388









)













$









(322,507









)













Income (loss) before provision for income taxes









$









(503,494









)













$









45,738

















$









(58,755









)













$









(516,511









)













Total assets









$









8,058,707

















$









1,427,281

















$









368,338

















$









9,854,326













