Ready Capital Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with GAAP Earnings of $0.47 per Share Amidst Challenging Economic Conditions

Ready Capital Corporation reported Q1 2025 financial results, highlighting a GAAP EPS of $0.47 and a distributable loss of $(0.09).

Ready Capital Corporation reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, noting a GAAP earnings per common share from continuing operations of $0.47, but a distributable loss per common share of $(0.09). The company's originations in lower-to-middle-market commercial real estate amounted to $79 million, with small business lending reaching $387 million. Despite facing economic headwinds due to market volatility and declining consumer confidence, CEO Thomas Capasse emphasized the company's efforts to improve its balance sheet and profitability. Key highlights included a declared dividend of $0.125 per share and the completion of the acquisition of United Development Funding IV. Additionally, Ready Capital raised $220 million through a private placement of senior secured notes and conducted a stock repurchase program buying back shares at an average price of $5.02. Furthermore, subsequent events included an additional issuance of notes to repay debt.

Reported GAAP earnings per common share from continuing operations increased to $0.47, a positive indicator of financial performance amidst challenging market conditions.

Achieved $79 million in LMM commercial real estate loan originations and $387 million in Small Business Lending loan originations, demonstrating strong operational capabilities.

Declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.125 per share, indicating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Completed the successful acquisition of United Development Funding IV, expanding the company's reach in providing capital solutions for residential real estate developers.

Distributable loss per common share of $(0.09) indicates financial challenges and is a significant concern for shareholders.

Declined interest income from $232.354 million in 2024 to $154.967 million in 2025 raises questions about revenue generation and operational performance.

Dividend was reduced from $0.30 to $0.125 per share, which may lead to decreased investor confidence and dissatisfaction among shareholders.

What were Ready Capital's GAAP earnings per share for Q1 2025?

Ready Capital reported GAAP earnings per common share from continuing operations of $0.47 for Q1 2025.

How much was the distributable loss per common share?

The distributable loss per common share was $(0.09) for the first quarter of 2025.

What were the primary highlights of Ready Capital's financial results?

The highlights included $79 million in LMM originations and $387 million in Small Business Lending loan originations.

When will Ready Capital hold itsearnings conference call

Ready Capital will host itsearnings conference callon May 9, 2025, at 8:30 AM ET.

What is the book value per share as of March 31, 2025?

The book value of Ready Capital's common stock was $10.61 per share as of March 31, 2025.

$RC Insider Trading Activity

$RC insiders have traded $RC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS E CAPASSE (CEO and CIO) has made 2 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $497,080 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ADAM ZAUSMER (Chief Credit Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $54,200

GARY TAYLOR (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $52,300

ANDREW AHLBORN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $50,395

GILBERT E NATHAN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $25,590

$RC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 166 institutional investors add shares of $RC stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Capital Corporation (“Ready Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RC), a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (“LMM”) investor and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.





“Market volatility, tariff implementations, declining consumer confidence and increased recession expectations provide headwinds for our business”, said Thomas Capasse, Ready Capital’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Despite this challenging macroeconomic environment, the Company continues to take decisive actions to reset the balance sheet and restore profitability.”







First Quarter Highlights









LMM commercial real estate originations of $79 million



LMM commercial real estate originations of $79 million



Small Business Lending (“SBL”) loan originations of $387 million, including $343 million of Small Business Administration 7(a) loans



Small Business Lending (“SBL”) loan originations of $387 million, including $343 million of Small Business Administration 7(a) loans



Declared and paid dividend of $0.125 per share in cash



Declared and paid dividend of $0.125 per share in cash



Book value of $10.61 per share of common stock as of March 31, 2025



Book value of $10.61 per share of common stock as of March 31, 2025



Completed the acquisition of United Development Funding IV, a real estate investment trust providing capital solutions to residential real estate developers and regional homebuilders



Completed the acquisition of United Development Funding IV, a real estate investment trust providing capital solutions to residential real estate developers and regional homebuilders



Acquired approximately 3.4 million shares of the Company’s common stock at an average price of $5.02 per share as part of stock repurchase program



Acquired approximately 3.4 million shares of the Company’s common stock at an average price of $5.02 per share as part of stock repurchase program



Closed a private placement of $220 million in aggregate principal amount of its 9.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2028









Subsequent Events







On April 16, 2025, ReadyCap Holdings issued an additional $50.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its 9.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2028. The Company used the net proceeds from the issuance of such notes to repay its indebtedness.









Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information









In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release includes distributable earnings, formerly referred to as core earnings, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure. The Company defines distributable earnings as net income adjusted for unrealized gains and losses related to certain mortgage backed securities (“MBS”) not retained by us as part of our loan origination business, realized gains and losses on sales of certain MBS, unrealized gains and losses related to residential mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) from discontinued operations, unrealized changes in our current expected credit loss reserve, unrealized gains or losses on de-designated cash flow hedges, unrealized gains or losses on foreign exchange hedges, unrealized gains or losses on certain unconsolidated joint ventures, non-cash compensation expense related to our stock-based incentive plan, and one-time non-recurring gains or losses, such as gains or losses on discontinued operations, bargain purchase gains, or merger related expenses.





The Company believes that this non-U.S. GAAP financial information, in addition to the related U.S. GAAP measures, provides investors greater transparency into the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, including the determination of dividends. However, because distributable earnings is an incomplete measure of the Company's financial performance and involves differences from net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, it should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, the Company's net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a measure of the Company's financial performance. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of distributable earnings may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies.





In calculating distributable earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS acquired by the Company in the secondary market but is not adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by Ready Capital as part of its loan origination businesses, where the Company transfers originated loans into an MBS securitization and the Company retains an interest in the securitization. In calculating distributable earnings, the Company does not adjust Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) to take into account unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by us as part of the loan origination businesses because the unrealized gains and losses that are generated in the loan origination and securitization process are considered to be a fundamental part of this business and an indicator of the ongoing performance and credit quality of the Company’s historical loan originations. In calculating distributable earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude realized gains and losses on certain MBS securities considered to be non-distributable. Certain MBS positions are considered to be non-distributable due to a variety of reasons which may include collateral type, duration, and size.





In addition, in calculating distributable earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains or losses on residential MSRs, held at fair value from discontinued operations. Servicing rights relating to the Company’s small business commercial business are accounted for under ASC 860,



Transfer and Servicing



. In calculating distributable earnings, the Company does not exclude realized gains or losses on commercial MSRs, as servicing income is a fundamental part of Ready Capital’s business and is an indicator of the ongoing performance.





To qualify as a REIT, the Company must distribute to its stockholders each calendar year at least 90% of its REIT taxable income (including certain items of non-cash income), determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding net capital gain. There are certain items, including net income generated from the creation of MSRs, that are included in distributable earnings but are not included in the calculation of the current year’s taxable income. These differences may result in certain items that are recognized in the current period’s calculation of distributable earnings not being included in taxable income, and thus not subject to the REIT dividend distribution requirement until future years.





The table below reconciles Net Income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP to Distributable Earnings.











(in thousands)









Three Months Ended March 31, 2025













Net Income









$









81,965

















Reconciling items:















Unrealized loss on MSR - discontinued operations









8,952













Unrealized loss on joint ventures









5,639













Decrease in CECL reserve









(112,127





)









Increase in valuation allowance









99,718













Non-recurring REO impairment









2,346













Non-cash compensation









1,785













Merger transaction costs and other non-recurring expenses









2,993













Bargain purchase gain









(102,471





)









Realized losses on sale of investments









20,084















Total reconciling items









$









(73,081









)











Income tax adjustments









(4,744





)











Distributable earnings before realized losses









$









4,140















Realized losses on sale of investments, net of tax









(15,524





)











Distributable loss









$









(11,384









)











Less: Distributable earnings attributable to non-controlling interests









1,985













Less: Income attributable to participating shares









2,228















Distributable loss attributable to common stockholders









$









(15,597









)













Distributable earnings before realized losses on investments, net of tax per common share - basic and diluted









$









0.00

















Distributable loss per common share - basic and diluted









$









(0.09









)















U.S. GAAP return on equity is based on U.S. GAAP net income, while distributable return on equity is based on distributable earnings, which adjusts U.S. GAAP net income for the items Din the distributable earnings reconciliation above.









Webcast and Earnings Conference Call









Management will host a webcast and conference call on Friday, May 9, 2025 at 8:30am ET to provide a general business update and discuss the financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. During the conference call, the Company may discuss and answer questions concerning business and financial developments and trends that have occurred after quarter-end. The Company’s responses to questions, as well as other matters discussed during the conference call, may contain or constitute information that has not been disclosed previously.





The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in. The webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.readycapital.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.









To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:









Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.





Domestic: 1-877-407-0792





International: 1-201-689-8263









Conference Call Playback:









Domestic: 1-844-512-2921





International: 1-412-317-6671





Replay Pin #: 13750797





The playback can be accessed through May 23, 2025.









Safe Harbor Statement











This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements; the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, applicable regulatory changes; general volatility of the capital markets; changes in the Company’s investment objectives and business strategy; the availability of financing on acceptable terms or at all; the availability, terms and deployment of capital; the availability of suitable investment opportunities; changes in the interest rates or the general economy; increased rates of default and/or decreased recovery rates on investments; changes in interest rates, interest rate spreads, the yield curve or prepayment rates; changes in prepayments of Company’s assets; the degree and nature of competition, including competition for the Company's target assets; and other factors, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.











About Ready Capital Corporation









Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services lower-to-middle-market investor and owner occupied commercial real estate loans. The Company specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor, construction, and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program and government guaranteed loans focused on the United States Department of Agriculture. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company employs approximately 500 professionals nationwide.









Contact









Investor Relations





Ready Capital Corporation





212-257-4666





InvestorRelations@readycapital.com





Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.readycapital.com.



















READY CAPITAL CORPORATION









UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





















(in thousands)









March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













Assets























Cash and cash equivalents





$





205,917













$





143,803













Restricted cash









39,603

















30,560













Loans, net (including $2,018 and $3,533 held at fair value)









4,354,017

















3,378,149













Loans, held for sale (including $81,789 and $128,531 held at fair value and net of valuation allowance of $158,068 and $97,620)









528,726

















241,626













Mortgage-backed securities









31,415

















31,006













Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures (including $6,371 and $6,577 held at fair value)









170,920

















161,561













Derivative instruments









6,907

















7,963













Servicing rights









129,814

















128,440













Real estate owned, held for sale









199,910

















193,437













Other assets









399,702

















362,486













Assets of consolidated VIEs









3,723,738

















5,175,295













Assets held for sale









185,782

















287,595















Total Assets









$









9,976,451

















$









10,141,921

















Liabilities























Secured borrowings









2,713,415

















2,035,176













Securitized debt obligations of consolidated VIEs, net









2,574,139

















3,580,513













Senior secured notes, net









671,510

















437,847













Corporate debt, net









817,156

















895,265













Guaranteed loan financing









668,847

















691,118













Contingent consideration









15,982

















573













Derivative instruments









575

















352













Dividends payable









23,929

















43,168













Loan participations sold









98,128

















95,578













Due to third parties









1,071

















1,442













Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities









185,533

















188,051













Liabilities held for sale









156,614

















228,735















Total Liabilities









$









7,926,899

















$









8,197,818















Preferred stock Series C, liquidation preference $25.00 per share









8,361

















8,361



































Commitments & contingencies













































Stockholders’ Equity























Preferred stock Series E, liquidation preference $25.00 per share









111,378

















111,378













Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 172,507,227 and 162,792,372 shares issued and outstanding, respectively









17

















17













Additional paid-in capital









2,302,101

















2,250,291













Retained earnings (deficit)









(450,276





)













(505,089





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(21,673





)













(18,552





)









Total Ready Capital Corporation equity









1,941,547

















1,838,045













Non-controlling interests









99,644

















97,697















Total Stockholders’ Equity









$









2,041,191

















$









1,935,742

















Total Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock, and Stockholders’ Equity









$









9,976,451

















$









10,141,921













































READY CAPITAL CORPORATION









UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

























Three Months Ended March 31,













(in thousands, except share data)













2025





















2024















Interest income





$





154,967













$





232,354













Interest expense









(140,466





)













(183,805





)











Net interest income before recovery of loan losses









$









14,501

















$









48,549















Recovery of loan losses









109,568

















26,544















Net interest income after recovery of loan losses









$









124,069

















$









75,093

















Non-interest income























Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments and real estate owned









10,669

















18,868













Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments









(1,750





)













4,632













Valuation allowance, loans held for sale









(99,718





)













(146,180





)









Servicing income, net of amortization and impairment of $5,294 and $3,697









6,456

















3,758













Gain on bargain purchase









102,471

















—













Income (loss) on unconsolidated joint ventures









(3,982





)













468













Other income









11,590

















15,826















Total non-interest income (expense)









$









25,736

















$









(102,628









)













Non-interest expense























Employee compensation and benefits









(21,254





)













(18,414





)









Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party









(3,276





)













(2,500





)









Professional fees









(5,488





)













(7,065





)









Management fees – related party









(5,577





)













(6,648





)









Loan servicing expense









(15,844





)













(12,794





)









Transaction related expenses









(2,694





)













(650





)









Impairment on real estate









(2,346





)













(16,972





)









Other operating expenses









(16,123





)













(13,215





)











Total non-interest expense









$









(72,602









)













$









(78,258









)











Income (loss) from continuing operations before benefit (provision) for income taxes









77,203

















(105,793





)









Income tax benefit









5,207

















30,211















Net income (loss) from continuing operations









$









82,410

















$









(75,582









)













Discontinued operations























Income (loss) from discontinued operations before benefit for income taxes









(594





)













1,887













Income tax benefit (provision)









149

















(472





)











Net income (loss) from discontinued operations









$









(445









)













$









1,415

















Net income (loss)









$









81,965

















$









(74,167









)











Less: Dividends on preferred stock









1,999

















1,999













Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest









2,460

















117















Net income (loss) attributable to Ready Capital Corporation









$









77,506

















$









(76,283









)

































Earnings per common share from continuing operations - basic









$









0.47

















$









(0.45









)













Earnings per common share from discontinued operations - basic









$









0.00

















$









0.01

















Total earnings per common share - basic









$









0.47

















$









(0.44









)

































Earnings per common share from continuing operations - diluted









$









0.46

















$









(0.45









)













Earnings per common share from discontinued operations - diluted









$









0.00

















$









0.01

















Total earnings per common share - diluted









$









0.46

















$









(0.44









)

































Weighted-average shares outstanding























Basic









165,166,276

















172,032,866













Diluted









167,723,519

















173,104,415



































Dividends declared per share of common stock









$









0.125

















$









0.30













































READY CAPITAL CORPORATION









UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING

























Three Months Ended March 31, 2025













(in thousands)









LMM





Commercial





Real Estate













Small Business





Lending













Corporate-Other













Consolidated











Interest income





$





124,973













$





29,994













$





—













$





154,967













Interest expense









(120,354





)













(20,112





)













—

















(140,466





)











Net interest income before recovery of (provision for) loan losses









$









4,619

















$









9,882

















$









—

















$









14,501















Recovery of (provision for) loan losses









117,941

















(8,373





)















—



















109,568















Net interest income after recovery of (provision for) loan losses









$









122,560

















$









1,509

















$









—

















$









124,069

















Non-interest income







































Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments and real estate owned









(14,600





)













25,269

















—

















10,669













Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments









(604





)













(1,146





)













—

















(1,750





)









Valuation allowance, loans held for sale









(99,718





)













—

















—

















(99,718





)









Servicing income, net









1,415

















5,041

















—

















6,456













Gain on bargain purchase









—

















—

















102,471

















102,471













Income (loss) on unconsolidated joint ventures









(4,005





)













23

















—

















(3,982





)









Other income









3,037

















7,262

















1,291

















11,590















Total non-interest income (loss)









$









(114,475









)













$









36,449

















$









103,762

















$









25,736

















Non-interest expense







































Employee compensation and benefits









(5,871





)













(15,304





)













(79





)













(21,254





)









Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party









(328





)













—

















(2,948





)













(3,276





)









Professional fees









(818





)













(2,905





)













(1,765





)













(5,488





)









Management fees – related party









—

















—

















(5,577





)













(5,577





)









Loan servicing expense









(15,064





)













(780





)













—

















(15,844





)









Transaction related expenses









—

















—

















(2,694





)













(2,694





)









Impairment on real estate









(2,346





)













—

















—

















(2,346





)









Other operating expenses









(3,336





)













(11,071





)













(1,716





)













(16,123





)











Total non-interest expense









$









(27,763









)













$









(30,060









)













$









(14,779









)













$









(72,602









)













Income (loss) before provision for income taxes









$









(19,678









)













$









7,898

















$









88,983

















$









77,203

















Total assets









$









7,897,270

















$









1,510,635

















$









382,764

















$









9,790,669













