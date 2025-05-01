Ready Capital Corporation to Release Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

Ready Capital Corporation will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025, followed by a conference call on May 9.

Ready Capital Corporation announced it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025, after the market closes. The management team will hold a webcast and conference call on May 9, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a business update. Investors are encouraged to access the webcast on the company's website due to potential wait times for the dial-in option. A replay of the call will be available on the website shortly after the live event until May 23, 2025. Ready Capital is a real estate finance company that focuses on various types of loans related to commercial real estate.

$RC Insider Trading Activity

$RC insiders have traded $RC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS E CAPASSE (CEO and CIO) has made 2 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $497,080 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ADAM ZAUSMER (Chief Credit Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $54,200

GARY TAYLOR (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $52,300

ANDREW AHLBORN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $50,395

GILBERT E NATHAN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $25,590

$RC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 148 institutional investors add shares of $RC stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2025 financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Management will host a webcast and conference call on Friday, May 9, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to provide a general business update and discuss the financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.







The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in. The webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at





www.readycapital.com





. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.







The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-0792 (domestic) or 201-689-8263 (international).







A replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the live call through May 23, 2025. To access the replay, dial 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay pin number is 13750797.







Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services lower-to-middle-market investor and owner occupied commercial real estate loans. The Company specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor, construction, and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program and government guaranteed loans focused on the United States Department of Agriculture. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company employs approximately 500 professionals nationwide.







Investor Relations





Ready Capital Corporation





212-257-4666





InvestorRelations@readycapital.com



