Ready Capital Corporation (RC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Ready Capital Corporation (RC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.12, the dividend yield is 10.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RC was $11.12, representing a -34.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.90 and a 183.67% increase over the 52 week low of $3.92.

RC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). RC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.34. Zacks Investment Research reports RC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -8.6%, compared to an industry average of -18.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.