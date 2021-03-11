Ready Capital Corporation (RC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Ready Capital Corporation (RC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -14.29% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of RC was $14.32, representing a -0.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.43 and a 265.31% increase over the 52 week low of $3.92.

RC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). RC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.7. Zacks Investment Research reports RC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 8.93%, compared to an industry average of -2.4%.

