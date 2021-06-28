Ready Capital Corporation (RC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Ready Capital Corporation (RC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 320% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.53, the dividend yield is 10.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RC was $16.53, representing a -1.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.78 and a 118.07% increase over the 52 week low of $7.58.

RC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). RC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.23. Zacks Investment Research reports RC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -4.61%, compared to an industry average of -1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

