Ready Capital Corporation (RC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Ready Capital Corporation (RC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2022. Shareholders who purchased RC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that RC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16, the dividend yield is 10.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RC was $16, representing a -4.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.78 and a 41.84% increase over the 52 week low of $11.28.

RC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). RC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.96. Zacks Investment Research reports RC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.62%, compared to an industry average of 1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the rc Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to RC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSHD with an increase of 0.26% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RC at 2.9%.

