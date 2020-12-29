Ready Capital Corporation (RC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Ready Capital Corporation (RC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.95, the dividend yield is 10.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RC was $12.95, representing a -23.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.90 and a 230.36% increase over the 52 week low of $3.92.

RC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). RC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.7. Zacks Investment Research reports RC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 8.93%, compared to an industry average of -16.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to RC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RC as a top-10 holding:

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SRET with an increase of 14.19% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RC at 4.45%.

