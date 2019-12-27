Ready Capital Corporation (RC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Ready Capital Corporation (RC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that RC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.74, the dividend yield is 10.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RC was $15.74, representing a -6.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.90 and a 17.11% increase over the 52 week low of $13.44.

RC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). RC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.72. Zacks Investment Research reports RC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -11.74%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.