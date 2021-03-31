Ready Capital Corporation (RC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 01, 2021

Ready Capital Corporation (RC) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -66.67% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.67, the dividend yield is 8.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RC was $13.67, representing a -11.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.48 and a 248.72% increase over the 52 week low of $3.92.

RC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). RC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.76. Zacks Investment Research reports RC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -15.22%, compared to an industry average of -2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RC as a top-10 holding:

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV)

PGIM ETF Trust ETF PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Value ET (PQSV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PQSV with an increase of 45.23% over the last 100 days. SMLV has the highest percent weighting of RC at 0.76%.

