Ready Capital Corporation - Preferred Security (RCC) Price Target Increased by 8.73% to 30.80

The average one-year price target for Ready Capital Corporation - Preferred Security (NYSE:RCC) has been revised to 30.80 / share. This is an increase of 8.73% from the prior estimate of 28.32 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.37 to a high of 36.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.63% from the latest reported closing price of 24.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ready Capital Corporation - Preferred Security. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCC is 0.49%, a decrease of 24.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.86% to 1,768K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HOBIX - Holbrook Income Fund Class I holds 881K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,163K shares, representing a decrease of 31.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCC by 28.56% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 756K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 699K shares, representing an increase of 7.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCC by 2.09% over the last quarter.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust holds 62K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCC by 2.54% over the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 33K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 7.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCC by 9.50% over the last quarter.

PFFR - InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 6.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCC by 10.74% over the last quarter.

