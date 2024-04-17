Ready Capital Corporation - Preferred Security (RCB) Price Target Increased by 7.43% to 30.44

The average one-year price target for Ready Capital Corporation - Preferred Security (NYSE:RCB) has been revised to 30.44 / share. This is an increase of 7.43% from the prior estimate of 28.34 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.10 to a high of 36.03 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.21% from the latest reported closing price of 24.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ready Capital Corporation - Preferred Security. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 37.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCB is 0.40%, an increase of 44.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.98% to 1,067K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 385K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 364K shares, representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCB by 0.52% over the last quarter.

ANGLX - Angel Oak Multi-Strategy Income Fund holds 320K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust holds 180K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HOBIX - Holbrook Income Fund Class I holds 166K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 172K shares, representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCB by 9.19% over the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 7.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCB by 9.49% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

