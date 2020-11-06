Ready Capital Corporation Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

It's been a good week for Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest third-quarter results, and the shares gained 2.9% to US$11.75. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$61m were what the analysts expected, Ready Capital surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$0.63 per share, an impressive 106% above what was forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:RC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

After the latest results, the consensus from Ready Capital's four analysts is for revenues of US$249.9m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 28% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 40% to US$1.02. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$252.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.09 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

The consensus price target held steady at US$11.92, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Ready Capital analyst has a price target of US$14.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$10.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 28% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 22% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 24% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Ready Capital's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Ready Capital. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Ready Capital analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Ready Capital (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.