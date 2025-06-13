Ready Capital Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends for Common and Preferred Shares

Ready Capital announces quarterly dividends for common and preferred stock, payable in July 2025 to shareholders of record.

Ready Capital Corporation announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share for its common stock and Operating Partnership unit for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, payable on July 31, 2025, to shareholders on record as of June 30, 2025. The company also declared dividends for its 6.25% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock and 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, with amounts of $0.390625 and $0.40625 per share, respectively, payable on July 15 and July 31, 2025. Ready Capital, based in New York, focuses on multi-strategy real estate finance, providing a range of loans backed by commercial real estate.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share demonstrates the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The announcement of dividends for both the Series C and Series E Preferred Stocks indicates financial stability and ongoing profitability, which may enhance investor confidence.

The scheduled payment dates for the dividends provide assurance to investors regarding the company’s cash flow management and operational capacity.

Potential Negatives

The dividend amount of $0.125 per share of common stock may indicate financial struggles or reduced profitability, as lower dividends can be a sign of caution from the Board regarding future earnings.

The announcement of dividends for preferred stock may divert cash flow from more critical investments or reserves, potentially indicating liquidity concerns.

The timing of the dividends could raise concerns among investors if they perceive the payouts as unsustainable given the current market conditions or the company's financial health.

FAQ

What is the quarterly cash dividend amount declared by Ready Capital Corporation?

Ready Capital Corporation declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share of common stock.

When will the dividends be payable to shareholders?

The dividends will be payable on July 31, 2025, for common stock and Series E Preferred Stock.

What is the dividend amount for Series C Preferred Stock?

The dividend for Series C Preferred Stock is $0.390625 per share, payable on July 15, 2025.

Who are the shareholders of record for these dividends?

Shareholders of record are those who hold shares as of the close of business on June 30, 2025.

What types of loans does Ready Capital Corporation specialize in?

Ready Capital specializes in commercial real estate loans, including agency multifamily, construction, and SBA loans.

$RC Insider Trading Activity

$RC insiders have traded $RC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS E CAPASSE (CEO and CIO) has made 2 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $497,080 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ADAM ZAUSMER (Chief Credit Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $54,200

GARY TAYLOR (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $52,300

ANDREW AHLBORN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $50,395

GILBERT E NATHAN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $25,590

$RC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of $RC stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) (the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share of common stock and Operating Partnership unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. This dividend is payable on July 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2025.





Additionally, the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared quarterly cash dividends on its 6.25% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Series C Preferred Stock”), and its 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series E Preferred Stock”).





The Company declared a dividend of $0.390625 per share of Series C Preferred Stock payable on July 15, 2025, to Series C Preferred stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2025.





The Company declared a dividend of $0.40625 per share of Series E Preferred Stock payable on July 31, 2025, to Series E Preferred stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2025.









About Ready Capital Corporation









Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services lower-to-middle-market investor and owner occupied commercial real estate loans. The Company specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor, construction, and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company employs approximately 500 professionals nationwide.









Contact









Investor Relations





212-257-4666







InvestorRelations@readycapital.com







Media Relations







PR@readycapital.com





