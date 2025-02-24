Ready Capital Corporation Announces Closing of $220 Million Private Placement of Senior Secured Notes

Ready Capital closed a $220 million private placement of senior secured notes, intended for debt repayment and corporate purposes.

Quiver AI Summary

Ready Capital Corporation announced the successful closing of a private placement of $220 million in 9.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2028 by its subsidiary, ReadyCap Holdings, LLC. The notes are guaranteed by several entities associated with Ready Capital, allowing them to secure obligations with a first-priority lien on certain assets. The proceeds will be used to repay existing debt and for general corporate purposes. The offering was placed by Piper Sandler & Co. and not registered under the Securities Act, hence cannot be sold in the U.S. without appropriate registration or exemptions. Ready Capital specializes in financing lower-to-middle-market commercial real estate loans and is managed by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.

Potential Positives

ReadyCap Holdings, LLC successfully closed a private placement of $220.0 million in Senior Secured Notes, enhancing its financial standing.

The Notes are fully guaranteed by multiple subsidiaries of Ready Capital, bolstering investor confidence in the company's creditworthiness.

The proceeds from the offering will be used to repay existing indebtedness, which could strengthen the company's balance sheet and reduce interest expenses.

The secured nature of the Notes with a first-priority lien on certain assets adds a layer of security for investors and reflects the company's solid asset base.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of $220 million in Senior Secured Notes suggests a significant increase in debt obligations, which could raise concerns about the company's financial stability and leverage.

The reliance on guarantees from multiple subsidiaries may indicate a complex financial structure that could pose risks if any of the guarantors encounter financial difficulties.

The private placement’s materials being unregistered under the Securities Act could limit the liquidity and attractiveness of the Notes to potential investors.

FAQ

What recent financial move did Ready Capital Corporation make?

Ready Capital Corporation closed a private placement of $220 million in 9.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2028.

What will Ready Capital use the proceeds from the Notes for?

The company intends to use the net proceeds for repaying indebtedness and general corporate purposes.

Who are the guarantors for the Notes issued by ReadyCap?

The guarantors include Ready Capital Corporation and its subsidiaries, providing full and unconditional guarantees.

What is the interest rate for the senior secured Notes?

The senior secured Notes carry an interest rate of 9.375% and are due in 2028.

Are the Notes registered under the Securities Act?

No, the Notes and Guarantees will not be registered and cannot be sold without an effective registration statement or exemption.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $RC stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) (“Ready Capital” or the “Company”) today announced that on February 21, 2025, ReadyCap Holdings, LLC (“ReadyCap”), an indirect subsidiary of the Company closed a private placement of $220.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its 9.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2028 (the “Notes”). The Notes are senior secured obligations of ReadyCap. Payments of the amounts due on the Notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed (the “Guarantees”), at issuance, by the Company, Ready Capital Partners I, LLC, Ready Capital Subsidiary REIT II, LLC (“SubREIT II”), RCSR I Investments, LLC (“RCSR I”), RCSR II Investments, LLC (“RCSR II”) and RCSR I Intermediate Holdings, LLC (collectively, the “Guarantors”). ReadyCap’s and the Guarantors’ respective obligations under the Notes and the Guarantees are secured by a first-priority lien on the assets of RCSR I and RCSR II and the capital stock of RCSR I, RCSR II, SubREIT II and certain other subsidiaries of the Company.





The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement to repay its indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.





Piper Sandler & Co. acted as the placement agent for the offering. Alston & Bird LLP served as counsel for the Company, and Ropes & Gray LLP served as counsel for the placement agent.





The Notes and the Guarantees will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company’s securities, nor shall there be any sale of the Company’s securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.







About Ready Capital Corporation







Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services lower-to-middle-market investor and owner occupied commercial real estate loans. The Company specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor, construction, and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program and government guaranteed loans focused on the United States Department of Agriculture. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company employs approximately 500 professionals nationwide. The Company is externally managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “continue,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “potential” or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements relating to, among other things, the expected use of the net proceeds from the private placement. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, without limitation, the risk factors and other matters set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10–K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC and in its other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.









Contacts:







Investor Relations





Ready Capital Corporation





212-257-4666







InvestorRelations@readycapital.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.