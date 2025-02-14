Ready Capital Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 3, 2025

Ready Capital Corporation will announce Q4 and 2024 results on March 3, 2025, with a live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Ready Capital Corporation announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 3, 2025, before the stock market opens. Following the release, management will hold a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a business update. The webcast will be accessible via the company's Investor Relations website, while the conference call can be joined by phone, with options provided for both domestic and international callers. A replay of the call will be available on the website after the live event. Ready Capital Corporation focuses on real estate finance, providing loans primarily for commercial properties and small businesses in the U.S., and is headquartered in New York City.

Potential Positives

Ready Capital Corporation will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, indicating a commitment to transparency and providing stakeholders with timely information.

The management will host a webcast and conference call to discuss financial results and offer a general business update, enhancing communication with investors.

The availability of a replay of the call on the Company’s website ensures accessibility for stakeholders who cannot attend the live event.

Potential Negatives

Timing of the financial results release may indicate potential delays or issues that could concern investors, as the date falls outside typical reporting cycles for other companies in the sector.

The emphasis on webcast over dial-in for the conference call suggests past issues with call access, which may have caused inconvenience and could reflect poorly on the company's communication practices.

Concerns may arise over the accuracy or stability of the company's financial health given that investors are being urged to prepare for a potentially lengthy wait to access the call, indicating possible high interest or controversy surrounding the results.

FAQ

When will Ready Capital Corporation release its Q4 and full year 2024 financial results?

Ready Capital Corporation will release its financial results before the New York Stock Exchange opens on March 3, 2025.

What time will the conference call for financial results start?

The conference call to discuss financial results will start at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on March 3, 2025.

How can I access the webcast for the financial results call?

The webcast can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of Ready Capital's website at least 15 minutes before the call.

What are the dial-in numbers for the conference call?

Dial 877-407-0792 for domestic calls or 201-689-8263 for international access to the conference call.

Will there be a replay of the financial results call?

Yes, a replay of the call will be available on the company's website approximately two hours after the live call until March 17, 2025.

$RC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $RC stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Monday, March, 3, 2025. Management will host a webcast and conference call on that same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to provide a general business update and discuss the financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.







Webcast:







The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in. The webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at





www.readycapital.com





. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.







Dial-in:







The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-0792 (domestic) or 201-689-8263 (international).







Replay:







A replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the live call through March 17, 2025. To access the replay, dial 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay pin number is 13750356.









About Ready Capital Corporation









Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services lower-to-middle-market investor and owner occupied commercial real estate loans. The Company specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor, construction, and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program and government guaranteed loans focused on the United States Department of Agriculture. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company employs approximately 500 professionals nationwide.









Contact









Investor Relations





Ready Capital Corporation





212-257-4666





InvestorRelations@readycapital.com



