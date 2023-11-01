Ready Capital Corporation 6.20% Senior Notes due 2026 (RCB) Price Target Increased by 16.43% to 31.05

The average one-year price target for Ready Capital Corporation 6.20% Senior Notes due 2026 (NYSE:RCB) has been revised to 31.05 / share. This is an increase of 16.43% from the prior estimate of 26.67 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.76 to a high of 37.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.02% from the latest reported closing price of 23.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ready Capital Corporation 6.20% Senior Notes due 2026. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCB is 0.25%, an increase of 0.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 1,370K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 347K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares, representing an increase of 11.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCB by 11.59% over the last quarter.

ANGLX - Angel Oak Multi-Strategy Income Fund holds 320K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 189K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 214K shares, representing a decrease of 13.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCB by 9.79% over the last quarter.

JEVNX - Emerging Markets Fund Class NAV holds 184K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust holds 180K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

