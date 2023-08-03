Ready Capital Corporation 6.20% Senior Notes due 2026 (RCB) Price Target Decreased by 9.36% to 26.67

The average one-year price target for Ready Capital Corporation 6.20% Senior Notes due 2026 (NYSE:RCB) has been revised to 26.67 / share. This is an decrease of 9.36% from the prior estimate of 29.42 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.64 to a high of 32.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.95% from the latest reported closing price of 23.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ready Capital Corporation 6.20% Senior Notes due 2026. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCB is 0.25%, a decrease of 11.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.78% to 1,381K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANGLX - Angel Oak Multi-Strategy Income Fund holds 320K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 308K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 309K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCB by 0.35% over the last quarter.

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 214K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JEVNX - Emerging Markets Fund Class NAV holds 184K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust holds 180K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 220K shares, representing a decrease of 22.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCB by 15.01% over the last quarter.

