Ready Capital Corp - 7% NT CONVERT 15 (RCA) Price Target Decreased by 11.43% to 28.16

The average one-year price target for Ready Capital Corp - 7% NT CONVERT 15 (NYSE:RCA) has been revised to 28.16 / share. This is an decrease of 11.43% from the prior estimate of 31.79 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.85 to a high of 33.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.95% from the latest reported closing price of 24.93 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ready Capital Corp - 7% NT CONVERT 15. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCA is 0.20%, a decrease of 3.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.72% to 2,231K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Jpmorgan Chase holds 609K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 628K shares, representing a decrease of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCA by 10.61% over the last quarter.
State of Tennessee, Treasury Department holds 420K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 443K shares, representing a decrease of 5.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCA by 54.74% over the last quarter.
PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 344K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 347K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCA by 1.25% over the last quarter.
Amtrust Financial Services holds 151K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCA by 11.65% over the last quarter.
Boothbay Fund Management holds 129K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing an increase of 60.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCA by 126.30% over the last quarter.
