Ready Capital Corp - 5.75% NT REDEEM 15 (RCC) Price Target Increased by 13.70% to 31.22

The average one-year price target for Ready Capital Corp - 5.75% NT REDEEM 15 (NYSE:RCC) has been revised to 31.22 / share. This is an increase of 13.70% from the prior estimate of 27.46 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.91 to a high of 37.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.02% from the latest reported closing price of 23.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ready Capital Corp - 5.75% NT REDEEM 15. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCC is 0.61%, a decrease of 16.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.29% to 1,967K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HOBIX - Holbrook Income Fund Class I holds 1,189K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,617K shares, representing a decrease of 36.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCC by 31.56% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 675K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 602K shares, representing an increase of 10.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCC by 12.97% over the last quarter.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust holds 63K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 26K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCC by 1.95% over the last quarter.

ARCHX - Archer Balanced Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

