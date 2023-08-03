Ready Capital Corp - 5.75% NT REDEEM 15 (RCC) Price Target Decreased by 9.98% to 26.49

The average one-year price target for Ready Capital Corp - 5.75% NT REDEEM 15 (NYSE:RCC) has been revised to 26.49 / share. This is an decrease of 9.98% from the prior estimate of 29.42 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.49 to a high of 31.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.95% from the latest reported closing price of 23.45 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ready Capital Corp - 5.75% NT REDEEM 15. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 27.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCC is 0.73%, an increase of 21.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.25% to 2,504K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
HOBIX - Holbrook Income Fund Class I holds 1,617K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,298K shares, representing an increase of 19.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCC by 15.51% over the last quarter.
PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 602K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 607K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCC by 0.70% over the last quarter.
CCAPX - CHIRON CAPITAL ALLOCATION FUND CLASS I SHARES holds 182K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust holds 63K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing a decrease of 27.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCC by 19.16% over the last quarter.
PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 25K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 13.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCC by 10.93% over the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- Independent Accountants’ Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
- READY CAPITAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM
- Ready Capital Corporation Announces Completion of Merger
- BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC. 2019 STOCK INCENTIVE PLAN
- Ready Capital Corporation Stockholders Approve Issuance of Common Stock in Merger with Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.