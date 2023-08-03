Ready Capital Corp - 5.75% NT REDEEM 15 (RCC) Price Target Decreased by 9.98% to 26.49

The average one-year price target for Ready Capital Corp - 5.75% NT REDEEM 15 (NYSE:RCC) has been revised to 26.49 / share. This is an decrease of 9.98% from the prior estimate of 29.42 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.49 to a high of 31.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.95% from the latest reported closing price of 23.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ready Capital Corp - 5.75% NT REDEEM 15. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 27.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCC is 0.73%, an increase of 21.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.25% to 2,504K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HOBIX - Holbrook Income Fund Class I holds 1,617K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,298K shares, representing an increase of 19.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCC by 15.51% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 602K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 607K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCC by 0.70% over the last quarter.

CCAPX - CHIRON CAPITAL ALLOCATION FUND CLASS I SHARES holds 182K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust holds 63K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing a decrease of 27.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCC by 19.16% over the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 25K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 13.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCC by 10.93% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.