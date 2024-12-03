Ready Capital announces public offering of senior notes due 2029

Ready Capital (RC) is commencing an underwritten public offering of senior unsecured notes due 2029. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to originate or acquire target assets consistent with its investment strategy and for general corporate purposes. The maturity, interest rate and other terms of the Notes will be determined at the time of pricing the offering. Morgan Stanley & Co., Piper Sandler & Co., RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank and Wells Fargo Securities, are serving as book-running managers for the offering. The Company intends to apply to list the Notes on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “RCD.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.