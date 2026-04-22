Ready to Buy OpenAI Before a Potential IPO? Robinhood Just Made It Possible for Retail Investors

Key Points

Robinhood recently launched a closed-end fund with stakes in several large private companies expected to one day go public, including OpenAI.

OpenAI is the fastest-growing consumer app of all time, with 900 million weekly active users.

Investors should be aware of the pros and cons of buying into a fund like this.

10 stocks we like better than Robinhood Ventures Fund I ›

No consumer-facing company has grown faster than OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, the first AI chatbot that, more or less, sparked the artificial intelligence revolution over three years ago. Earlier this year, ChatGPT reached 900 million weekly active users.

OpenAI just closed a jaw-dropping $122 billion financing round and has plans to eventually go public as well. Needless to say, when OpenAI does go public, it will be one of the largest and most anticipated IPOs ever.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Retail investors love AI stocks, so I suspect there will be strong interest in an OpenAI IPO. However, thanks to the popular online brokerage Robinhood, they can now invest in OpenAI before a potential IPO.

What investors need to know about the Robinhood offering

Several popular online brokerages, including Robinhood, which pioneered commission-free trading, have begun launching funds that purchase stakes in large, private tech companies expected to go public, allowing retail investors to purchase shares in these funds.

The Robinhood Ventures Fund 1 (NYSE: RVI) is a closed-end fund that began trading in March. A closed-end fund shares some similarities with mutual funds, as they are typically managed by investment professionals and carry exposure to multiple stocks or assets.

However, while shares of a mutual fund can be redeemed every day, closed-end funds do not allow redemptions. Instead, they issue a fixed number of shares that trade on a secondary market, similar to a regular stock.

RVI holds stakes in 10 private companies, including OpenAI, which it just purchased a $75 million stake in.

The news was well received, with RVI shares surging nearly 16% as of 11:33 a.m. ET.

"OpenAI is one of the frontier artificial intelligence companies, and we are incredibly proud to add them to the Fund," RVI's President Sarah Pinto said in a statement. "As one of RVI's largest investments to date, this underscores our core mission to provide everyday investors with access to what we believe are transformative companies shaping the future."

The other stocks in the fund are as follows:

Databricks-23.24%

Revolut-14.30%

Mercor-14.23%

Airwallex-7.11%

Boom Supersonic-7.11%

Oura -- 7.11%

Ramp -- 7.11%

ElevenLabs -- N/A (new stake)

OpenAI -- N/A (new stake)

Stripe -- N/A (new stake)

As mentioned above, OpenAI recently raised $122 billion at a $852 billion valuation, so investors in RVI likely aren't getting a valuation under that. Looking ahead to the IPO, reports have suggested the company could be valued at $1 trillion or more by that time.

While OpenAI has tremendous potential, it also faces concerns from investors, including competition from the likes of Anthropic, tremendous cash burn, and the company's outstanding AI infrastructure commitments, which reportedly amount to $1.4 trillion over the next eight years.

Another thing about investing in private companies is that their valuations can be more volatile because they aren't traded or evaluated as frequently as those of publicly traded companies, which must provide detailed financial reports each quarter.

It's possible the IPOs don't get as much demand as expected, or, as has often been the case, they do get incredible demand at the time of the IPO and then sell-off intensely months later.

Given the lack of public financial information about these companies and the dynamics of private markets, I wouldn't recommend that retail investors take anything more than a small, speculative position in RVI at this time.

Should you buy stock in Robinhood Ventures Fund I right now?

Before you buy stock in Robinhood Ventures Fund I, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Robinhood Ventures Fund I wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $499,277!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,225,371!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 972% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 198% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 22, 2026.

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.